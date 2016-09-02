HFC Bank Calls On KNUST Vice Chancellor



Managing Director of HFC Bank Ghana Limited, Robert Le Hunte, has paid a courtesy call on the new Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso.

The visit was mainly to welcome the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, and at the same time pledge the bank's commitment to supporting KNUST.

Other members of the team included Paula Baldwin, General Manager – Retail Banking, Benjamin Dzoboku, General Manager – Finance and Strategy, as well as other zonal heads of the bank.

Mr Le uHuntehdgfdvHunte presented a portrait as gift to the Vice Chancellor.

HFC Bank Ghana Limited is a universal bank in Ghana and the most diversified financial institution.

As a one-stop financial institution, its services include Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Mortgage Banking and Micro Finance.

HFC Bank has been instrumental in the development of the mortgage industry in Ghana and continues to be the number one home loan provider in the country with over 30% share of the mortgage industry.

In May 2015, Republic Bank Limited (RBL), now Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), became the majority shareholder in HFC Bank with 57.11% equity stake following the closure of the Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO) to shareholders and the subsequent approval by the regulator–Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) is one of the largest and most successful independent commercial banks in the English-speaking Caribbean, with over 178 years of banking experience.

Working in collaboration with Republic Financial Holdings Limited, HFC Bank will be able to build on the existing strong foundation and grow to achieve new levels of success in the industry.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter of growth, development and service for both HFC Bank and the University.