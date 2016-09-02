Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Politics | 2 September 2016 10:41 CET

Bole Youth To Boycott December Polls Over Community Center

By Daily Guide

The youth of Bole – the hometown of President John Mahama – are demanding the expansion of a community center in the area before the December polls.

They have threatened not to vote if the center is not done in the coming days.

The angry residents say they want a facility fit for all occasions before the polls.

One of the irate youth who spoke to Starr News said the current facility is in a very deplorable state.

“Bole is the President's town and a very big town but the community centres are in a bad state and too small to accommodate community members during occasions. If there are events, you have travel to other neighboring towns and the cost involved is too much.

“…Politicians can even conduct campaigns when we have such big centres but it's not the case here. We are calling on politicians to get us a new community center or forget about votes in the December polls,” he warned.

-starrfmonline

Politics

