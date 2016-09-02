Suhum MCE In Kidnapping Row

The Suhum police in the Eastern Region are investigating the circumstance leading to the kidnapping and detention of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth activist in the area by the Municipal Chief Executive, Margaret Ansei aka Magoo, who doubles as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate.

Supt Yahaya Munchiraru, the police commander, informed DAILY GUIDE that an NPP activist, Ametor Kwabena Akpagli, came to the station to report that the MCE allegedly ordered some thugs to kidnap him at Akorabo and was locked up in an engine room at her official residence for close to five hours.

Speaking to this paper, Ametor, who lives at Akorabo, hinted that he visited his sister and that as he was going back home he saw one of the campaign pickups of the MCE coming in his direction.

According to him, the vehicle stopped close to him and some NDC supporters alighted and began attacking him, tore his shirt apart and pushed him into the vehicle.

“They drove me straight to the MCE's residence at Suhum and locked me up in an engine room for close to five hours after seizing my mobile phone,” he narrated.

Ametor, a staunch supporter of Frederick Opare Ansah, the NPP Member of Parliament for Suhum, narrating further, said that the NDC members then brought him out of the room and sent him to the MCE. He claimed that they asked him whom he would vote for in the December 7 general election. He said he was forced to say that he would vote for Magoo (MCE) and President John Mahama.

The NPP activist asserted that after the drilling the NDC members at the residence promised to take good care of him by providing him with all his needs if he votes for Margaret Ansei.

He was given the NDC parliamentary candidate's T-shirt to wear, thereafter, the MCE ordered one of her drivers to give him a ride back to Akorabo, according to Ametor.

The NPP man, who said he felt embarrassed when he alighted from the vehicle at Akorabo, came back to the Suhum police station to lodge a complaint against the MCE.

When Ms Margret Ansei – who is currently under investigation for allegedly ordering thugs to disrupt an NPP programme – was contacted by DAILY GUIDE for her reaction, she stated that she had no knowledge about Ametor’s kidnapping.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum