Robbers Kill Galamsey Operator

A purported illegal mining operator, Iddi Abu, 26 years old, has been killed by suspected armed robbers at Tinga near Bole in the Northern Region.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that the victim and his friend, one Mohammed who was injured in the course of the attack, were from Gui, a mining town in the area.

Four robbers reportedly attacked the victims while they (victims) were on a motorbike and robbed them of their valuables and some undisclosed amount of money.

Iddi Abu reportedly tried to fight back, making one of the robbers to shoot him to death.

The Bole District Police Commander, ASP David Azumah, who confirmed the robbery to DAILY GUIDE, said the robbery attack took place at Gui a mining community, and Mohammed Wahab, a friend of the deceased, sustained severe injuries.

According to him, the attack happened at about 7:40 pm Tuesday in the mining community.

ASP David Azumah indicated that Mohammed was rushed to the Bole Government Hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

The suspected robbers, he said, fled the community before the police got to the scene.

He explained that the police had commenced investigation into the matter and are appealing to residents of Gui to volunteer information that could lead to the arrests of the suspected robbers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole