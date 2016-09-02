Money Doubler Fetish Priest Jailed

An Accra circuit court yesterday slapped the young fetish priest who failed to double the money of his client, with a three-month imprisonment term with hard labour.

The supposed spiritualist, Benjamin Doe aka Ben Doe, succeeded in collecting a total of GH¢21,540 from one Joseph Acquah, a Prestea-based trader, with the promise of increasing it to GH¢80,000 through spiritual means.

According to the complainant, the convict claimed he had powers to double the said amount for him, a promise he failed to make good.

Ben Doe was subsequently dragged before the court charged with defrauding by false pretences, according to the prosecution led by ASP A. Sulimana.

The prosecution told the court that Ben Doe willfully made the claim with the intention to defraud the complainant at Adjen Kotoku, near Accra.

Although Ben Doe had vehemently denied the charges, the court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, found him guilty.



Sentence

Sentencing Ben Doe, the court said it had taken into consideration the fact that the accused had paid GH¢8,500 out of the money he collected from the complainant.

Mr. Tandoh said in spite of that consideration, it was necessary that the court send a signal to all those who hide behind the societal legitimate belief in gods and spirits to defraud people who are desperately in need.

The judge as a result, handed Ben Doe the sentence to serve as a deterrent to others.

The court also ordered the convict to pay GH¢3,600 fine to the state or in default, serve a two-year jail term with hard labour.

On Wednesday, the judge chided the media over the upsurge of such cases because the media houses had offered their platforms to such people.

Prior to the sentencing, George Asamaney, lawyer for the accused, said his client was grateful to the court for deferring his sentence and for the human face attached to it.

He said GH¢1,000 would be added to the money Ben Doe collected from Joseph to make up for the other expenses incurred by the complainant.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

