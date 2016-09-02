Akufo-Addo Adopts Bottom-Up Approach

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the policies and programmes outlined by him so far are indicative of the fact that a future NPP government will employ the “bottom-up” approach to national development.

The bottom-up approach, according to Nana Addo, means that local actors will participate in decision-making, and in the selection of the priorities to be pursued in their communities. This, he noted, will achieve balanced national development, thereby creating wealth and prosperity for all Ghanaians without discrimination.

“We are going to build our country from the bottom-up. That is why we're talking '1 District,1 Factory,' '1 Village, 1 Dam.' We're building Ghana from the bottom-up so that we can get everybody involved,” he explained.

The NPP flag bearer disclosed this when he addressed a mammoth rally in the Bunkpurugu Constituency of the Northern Region on Tuesday, August 30, 2016, at the commencement of his 4-day tour of the region.

At the same rally, the party's vice presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, unveiled the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), which seeks to draw $275 million per year from the nation's capital expenditure budget, out of which each of the 275 constituencies will receive the equivalent of $1 million per year, to tackle issues relating to infrastructural development and poverty eradication.

With thousands defying the rain to listen to Nana Akufo-Addo's message of hope, he assured residents of Bunkpurugu and its environs that his administration would address the concerns put forward by the paramount chief, Alhaji Naba Abuba Nasimong.

The Bunkpurugu chief, in his interaction with Nana Akufo-Addo, stated that the area's deplorable roads need rehabilitation; the conversion of a clinic into a district hospital to serve more effectively the health needs of the people and a refurbishment of the rundown secondary schools.

Nana Addo assured residents, “I commit myself that if God favours me in December, we're going to do all these things to bring up Bunkpurugu.”

With this year's election being his third attempt at the presidency, Nana Akufo-Addo appealed for the support of the residents, stating, “I want your support so we can go into Jubilee House and bring prosperity to all parts of Ghana.

“Ghana is not a poor country. We are not a poor people. It is poor government that has brought us to where we are. We are looking to come to office to put in place policies that will bring about the revival of our nation, and, for that, we need your support so that in December this year, all of us will say to John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic, goodbye.”

Nana Akufo-Addo also visited the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency, where he appealed for the support of the Nayiri, King of Mamprugu, Naa Bohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, and also urged residents to elect Hajia Alima Mahama as their Member of Parliament, so as to help bring into fruition the NPP's programme of development for the constituency.

The NPP leader's final stop was in the Walewale constituency, where he addressed residents of Kparigu