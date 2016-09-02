ECG Imposter Nabbed

A 32-year-old man, who posed as a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and took money from people to tamper with their meters to reduce their electricity consumption, is in hot water.

Thomas Opoku Afriyie was arrested at about 5pm on August 24, this year by residents of Adoato in Kumasi when he attempted to demand money from some people in the area to adjust their meters to reduce consumption.

Residents in the area became suspicious when the suspect shivered after he was asked to produce evidence that indeed he was staff of the power company.

The suspect was eventually detained and some staff of the ECG were called to the scene to identify him, but they failed to so and transported him to the police station.

DSP Vitus Napen, Suntreso District Police Commander, who confirmed the news to DAILY GUIDE, said Eramus Kyere-Baidoo, Ashanti Regional PRO of ECG also confirmed at the suspect was an imposter.

When Opoku Afriyie was arrested at Adoato, he said he that he was a staff of the ECG, but when he was brought to the police station he claimed to be an electrician and trained teacher, according to the police chief.

DSP Napen said there were some inconsistencies in the statement of Opoku Afriyie, indicating that the police were still investigating the case.

He said the suspect would soon be arraigned before court.

Kyere-Baidoo, the Regional ECG Public Relations Officer (PRO), who was happy about the arrest of Mr Afriyie, said some imposters of the ECG usually adjust people's meters for a fee which lead to losses for the ECG.

He added that most of the fire outbreaks that are recorded in households are caused by the tampering of meters by the imposters, adding “the people turn round to blame us for causing fire in their homes.”

Mr. Kyere-Baidoo sternly cautioned all self-acclaimed ECG staff that have been tampering meters of people to stop their nefarious activities, noting that the ECG would ensure that all those miscreants are arrested and prosecuted henceforth.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi