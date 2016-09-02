The Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament, wants the Minority to stop lamenting the rejection of their motion to probe President John Mahama by Speaker Doe Adjaho on Thursday.

Ahmed Banda says the law that got former President John Kufuor and other public officials off the hook when similar allegations of conflict of interest were kick started against them, is the same law that the Speaker evoked yesterday.

He said the commentary of Supreme Court judge, Justice Stephen Brobbey, in the 2012 ruling in a case in which the former Minister of Tourism, late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, was accused of wrongly purchasing a government bungalow served as an important reference in Parliament on Thursday.

“Justice Brobbey said in unequivocal terms that the exclusive jurisdiction to investigate the conduct of a public officer whether in bribery case in abuse of office in corruption and all those things is the exclusive preserve of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ),” Ahmed Banda averred.

He was speaking on PM Express Thursday that discussed the surprise rejection of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority in Parliament by Speaker Doe Adjaho.

The Minority legislators were dealt a terrible blow after a motion that sought to trigger an investigation of President John Mahama for receiving a Ford Expedition was downed by the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho.

The Ford vehicle valued at $100,000 was provided by a Burkinabe contractor. The Contractor, Djibril Kanazoe later won three government contracts but he rejected the last one after the gift became public.

The Minority summoned Parliament to consider the establishment of a bi-partisan probe into the matter. But the Speaker on Thursday contended that the matter was already being investigated by another constitutional body, CHRAJ.

The Minority have said the Speaker errered in rejecting their motion..

Speaking on the Speaker’s decision on PM Express that aired on the Joy News channel on Multi TV Ahmed Banda said the Minority should have been guided by history.

“In all that we are doing, if we will have to proceed further, the end will be the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has already made pronouncement on this matter, that is the law that stands now,” he said.

Meanwhile the Minority has said they are restrategising to pursue the matter again.

Watch the full programme in video link below.



