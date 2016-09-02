ECG workers begin two-day strike over privatization

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) has directed workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana not to attend to official duties today and Monday until government backs down on its concession plan.

PUWU argues that the action is in protest of what it describes as a disrespectful attitude showed them by the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA).

PUWU made the order after a meeting on Thursday and issued a circular to all its members to that effect.

“All staff across ECG operational areas are to report to work but no official duties will be carried out today 2nd September, 2016 and Monday 5th September 2016,” the circular added.

It however, directed ECG staff to attend to “critical areas like hospital theaters as well as security installations…should a fault occur.”

“All staff are to wear red attire to work on Monday. All the above actions are in protest of MIDA's gross disrespect, lack of transparency and lack of trust. All members are to take note and comply,” the circular added.

3 hours demo

PUWU, last week embarked on a three-day nationwide demonstration to protest the privatization of ECG and demand the review of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact which they claimed has the roadmap for massive lay-offs.

The exercise had all offices of ECG across the country, closed for up to three hours.

'ECG privatization' won't lead to lay-offs

But MIDA downplayed assertions that the MCC compact will impact negatively on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and result in lay-offs.

“The reality is that, the concession arrangement will create more jobs in the power sector,” a statement from MiDA noted.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

