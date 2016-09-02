Today's front pages: Friday September 2, 2016

RELIGIOUS CATASTROPHE IMMINENT AS FOLLOWERS BELIEVE JUST ANYTHING THEIR LEADERS SAY

They command a large following and are revered and worshiped b their members. To many, men of God are an embodiment of God himself on the pulpit, hence their instructions are deemed sacred and carried out by their members without questions.

IRRESPONSIBLE MINING, OUR BANE – WACAM

The Associate Executive Director of Wacam, Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, has blamed irresponsible mining by both multinationals and small-scale miners for the environmental mess that has been left in the trail of mining in the country.

SPEAKER SHOOTS DOWN MOVE BY MINORIT TO PROBE MAHAMA

Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, yesterday shot down the impeachment motions brought against President John Mahama by the Minority side of the House over the Ford Expedition vehicle saga.

HAJJ PILGRIMS STRANDED

Hundreds of prospective Hajj pilgrims have been left stranded at the Hajj village in Tamale in the Northern Region, despite making payments for their flights to Saudi Arabia.

NON-TRADITIONAL EXPORTS SEE MARGINAL GROWTH THREE YEARS TO 5BN TARGET

Exports of non-traditional products from January to December 2015 amounted to $2.5 billion representing an increase of 0.32% over the year 2014, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has announced.

$1.5BN TEMA PORT EXPANSION TAKES OFF OCT 1

Barring any last minute hitches, work on the Tema Port Expansion, aimed at boosting trade flows and making the country a preferred hum in the west African sub-region, will take off at the start of the last quarter of this year.

AKUFO-ADDO SHAKES TAMALE

Thousands of residents of Tamale, the Northern Region capital, inundated the streets on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 to welcome the presidential candidate of the NPP and his running mate to the metropolis.

FETISH PRIEST JAILED THREE MONTHS FOR TRYING TO MULTIPLY MONEY

A traditional priest was yesterday sentenced to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court for swindling a trader to the tune of GH¢8,000 after failing to turn the money into GH¢80,000 as promised.

MINORITY MOTION TO DEBATE VEHICLE GIFT: NO SHOW AS SPEAKER STOPS ACTION

