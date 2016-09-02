2.6 billion people in Zika risk areas in Africa, Asia: study

Zika is primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, and also by sexual contact. By Marvin Recinos (AFP/File)

Paris (AFP) - At least 2.6 billion people, over a third of the global population, live in parts of Africa, Asia and the Pacific where Zika could gain a new foothold, researchers warned Friday, with 1.2 billion at risk in India alone.

These are people who reside in as-yet unaffected parts of the world with the right climate and abundant mosquitoes for the virus to settle, spread and propagate an epidemic like the one besetting the Americas and Caribbean, they said.