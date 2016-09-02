Kufuor urges African youth to make sacrifices

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged African youth to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and hard work, as it is the surest way to make the continent a better place.

Speaking at Joy FM's Thought leadership program, Dream Oval Thought Series Thursday at his residence in Accra, he shared experiences of his eight-year presidency.

Mr Kufuor spoke about how The Kufuor Foundation selected 14 tertiary graduates out of over 500 who applied for training in leadership and governance.

Narrating his experience after interacting with the 14 graduates selected, he said he was impressed with the knowledge they exhibited.

The successful candidates were sent to Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana to acquaint them with the countryside and to live with the people so they can relate to the ordinary person on the street when they are in a position of authority.

Mr Kufuor said this was not only for tourism but also to enable them to learn and experience other areas of Ghana.

He said by so doing, when they come back to the comforts of Accra, they would appreciate applying their knowledge in the various fields of endeavors in helping to improve the lives of others.

The Foundation is an independent and nonprofit institution dedicated to the promotion and sustainability of Ghana and Africa’s development. It is inspired by the founder’s passion for practical and sustainable development and aims at advancing effective leadership, good governance and socioeconomic development.

According to Mr Kufuor, he is assured that Ghana has a bright future as the young graduates of today are using their knowledge of technology to a greater good.

Touching on the highs and the lows of his time as a president, he said it hurts that successive government didn’t see through some of the policies he initiated as president.

He mentioned that there were plans to set up an offshore bank in Ghana, a move that would have made Ghana a financial hub on the African continent.

However, the former President regrets the administration of late president John Evans Atta Mills abdicated that initiative.

The Dream Oval Thought Series provide the platform celebrated persons to share ideas and knowledge.

So far the Series has hosted veteran Ghanaian musician, Egya Koo Nimo to speak about 'palm wine' music, Professor Azumah Nelson, the legendary boxer; footballer Kwame Ayew and other people from all walks of life.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]