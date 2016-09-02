Western Regional Labour Office Commends Western Diamond Ghana Limited For Its Strong Health, Safety And Labour Practices

Following a recent incident at the Western Diamond Cement factory at Bokro in the Western Region, the Regional Labor Office launched extensive investigations and concluded that the accident, which occurred on the 27th of August 2016, was a result of actions taken by the deceased.

Officials cite that the deceased worker blatantly failed to adhere to clearly communicated health and safety measures put in place by the company.

Western Diamond Cement, which has been operating for more than nine months, has demonstrated a strong safety record and adheres to all international safety standards and protocols.

Recent media reports indicated that the deceased was a Togolese national, however, police investigations confirm that he is a Ghanaian. Investigators traced his family to Twifo Praso in the Central Region. Management of the company have met with the family of the deceased, counseled them and continues to lend their support to the family during their bereavement. The head of the family, in a recent radio interview, expressed the family’s satisfaction and appreciation to the management of Western Diamond for the enormous support offered by the company and commended them for being a good corporate citizen.

An investigation into the matter continues and the company is cooperating with authorities whom, in their preliminary assessment, have found no evidence of wrong doing on the part of the company.

Meanwhile, work at the factory continues and the company has reinforced and reiterated its commitment to a strong health and safety environment with proper adherence to all international protocols. The work environment is calm and peaceful as observed by the police and local labor officials.