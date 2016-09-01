Akufo-Addo takes Tamale by storm

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo has received a rousing welcome to the Tamale Metropolis as he moves his campaign from the Mamprugu area to the Metropolis.

Thousands of people met the campaign team at savelugu to usher him into the area. The convoy brought traffic to a halt for close to five hours forcing the team to have its rally in the night.

Several party faithful rode motor bikes whilst others drove in cars with some sitting on top of vehicles. Several others lined up the streets of Tamale to catch a glimpse of the NPP flagbearer.

There were similar scenes in Janga, Diare, Nasia and Savulugu. The team visited chiefs in these communities to seek their blessings for a successful campaign and victory in the December elections.

The chiefs also took the opportunity to ask for their share of the national cake should the NPP win the December polls.

At Nasia the Regent of the area, Naba Natogma Mahami appealed to Nana Addo to revamp the irrigation systems if he should win power.

He said in the past the people of the area relied on irrigation to water their farm produce, especially in the dry season but that is no more.

Some students of the Pong Tamale Veterinary College who heard of Nana Addo’s presence in the area massed up at the Savelugu Chief's palace and appealed to him to come to their aid.

The students called on the NPP flagbearer to restore their trainee allowances and create jobs for them if he wins power. The students said he was the only person they believe could rescue them from the crises they were facing. They said president John Mahama government had failed them.

Nana Akufo-Addo on his part, said since the fourth republic the NPP had never won the Savelugu seat and appealed to the people to vote massively for the NPP to win and to restore development in the area and Ghana as a whole.