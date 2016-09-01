Bawumia clarifies $1m per constituency proposal

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential nominee, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has clarified the party’s newly proposed one million Dollar fund per constituency as part of a poverty alleviation programme.

According to him, the programme will be segmented into three as the Northern Development Authority, Middle Belt Development Authority and the Coastal Development Authority.

These authorities, he said, will be coordinated by the Presidency to avoid financial impropriety.

He said only the doubting Thomases will make mockery of the programme which he stressed could be feasible under a competent leader like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing a rally at Saboba as part of Nana Akufo Addo’s third day campaign tour of the Northern Region.

He admonished the electorate to massively vote for the NPP at the December polls to move the nation forward in the right direction.

Dr. Alhaji Bawumia claimed that, the Mahama led NDC administration is specialized in corruption, economic mismanagement and collapsed pro-poor policies introduced by the erstwhile Kufour led NPP administration of which Nana Akufo was a strong pillar.

He mentioned the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the School Feeding Programme, Capitation Grant and the Youth Employment Agency to buttress his point.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo said Northerners will not regret putting their destinies in the capable hands of a would be Nana-Bawumia administration.

Nana Akufo Addo is optimistic all is not lost and that the NPP has a magic formula for what he termed as the nation’s economic despair.

He promised to deliver on all the promises he is making on the campaign trail.

The Deputy Minority leader in Parliament, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, who boycotted the minority’s attempt to impeach President John Dramani Mahama over the Ford gift saga, appealed to his kinsmen to vote for Nana Addo and the Saboba Parliamentary candidate, Charles Bintim.

He said the NPP is more friendly and sympathetic to the Konkomba clan than the NDC and cited his portfolio as minority leader to convince his kinsmen.

Nitiwul recalled Charles Bintim’s appointment as cabinet minister in charge of Local Government and Rural Development during the previous NPP administration.

The outspoken NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, also a Konkomba, asked his kinsmen nationwide to vote for the NPP.

He cautioned them against skirt and blouse voting to give the NPP Parliamentary majority.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifminline.com/Ghana

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for more election related stories