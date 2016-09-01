Photos: Parliament Recall - 6 faces of dejection, 6 faces of satisfaction

In the end, the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, was the difference between a motion to investigate or not to investigate the President after he took a luxurious Ford Expedition gift from the Burkinabe contractor in 2012.

The Minority had caused the Speaker to summon the MPs back to parliament. They were mostly campaigning in their constituencies ahead of the December general elections.

Irked by the summoning the Majority described the motion by the Minority as a waste of resources. Parliament has to foot their transport from their constituencies.

After barely 20 minutes of the start of proceedings, the 'case' was dismissed. The look on the MPs told you which side of the divide a particular the lawmaker belonged to. It was either the look of dejection or satisfaction.

Before proceedings in Parliament, the Majority leader Alban Bagbin and Minority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu talked nicely. After proceedings, one drove out satisfied, the other climbed upstairs to organise a press conference.

Old Tafo MP Dr Anthony Akoto Osei



Kwadaso MP Dr Afriyie Akoto Osei



Other the other side of the House, the Majority Caucus were visibly pleased that they didn't even need to fire any shot at the Minority as the Speaker dismissed the motion.

In the photo below, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah looked satisfied with the groundwork the Majority had done ahead of proceedings.

Spokesperson for the Mahama's campaign team, Joyce Moctar Bawa

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia led the delighted MPs to pose for the cameras.

