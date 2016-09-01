KUMACA Old Students organise New York fund-raising dinner

The North America branch of Kumasi Academy Old Students (KUMACA) have met for the second time to discuss constructing an ultra-modern Science Laboratory project for their alma mater.

It was a night of glitz, laughter, dancing and nostalgia as students from the 1960s, 1970s up to 2014 from the North Americas branch of the KUMACA came together to raise money to help build a science laboratory for their alma mater.

The exercise was the second in the series and from Virginia, Chicago, Atlanta, Maryland, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut they met in New York for the fun filled Fundraising Dinner Dance at the Radisson Hotel JFK.

The school was built some 60 years ago by the Baptist missionaries to train students in different fields of study. Located at Asokore-Mampong in the Ashanti region, science remains one of its strengths.

A construction of the laboratory, though not new, will be a boost for the school. The Association is confident the laboratory when completed, would be properly utilised to ensure the next batch of scientists who will emerge from the school are adequately prepared for the future.

President of the Association and a member of the Class of 1970, Mr Anokye Poku, in a speech, recounted fond memories during their days, and how the school has impacted their lives.

He said though the Association’s intention is to connect past students to each other, it is also to “provide valued services to members and to support the high school’s mission.”

National President, Dr Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan in a goodwill message to his colleagues praised them for their selflessness in helping to give back to the School.

The school has produced brilliant students including former Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, Dr Kwame Bawuah, an accomplished physician and philanthropist who has been a staunch supporter of the Association.

Former Information Minister, Dan Botwe; Mr. Edward Forkuo Kyei – CEO GLICO; Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman, Christian Council of Ghana and many more.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com