Headlines | 1 September 2016 19:06 CET

GES warns against protocol lists ahead of SHS admissions

By CitiFMonline

The Ghana Education Service (GES), has warned parents and guardians that it will not admit any student into the various Senior High Schools on protocol lists of preference ahead of the next academic year.

According to the Service, no Senior High School will admit beyond the confirmed available space in the various schools.

The opening of admissions has been consistently met with complaints over preference lists in years past, which sees students not on the official computerized placement lists allegedly granted admission into Senior High Schools of their choice.

This has led to either more deserving students missing out on placements or contributed to the over population in the schools.

But speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the GES, Reverend Jonathan Bettey, assured that the GES will stick strictly to the computerized placement system ahead of the admission of new entrants for the 2016/2017 academic year.

According to him, the GES had “decided that all headmasters and head mistresses should submit their vacancies which they did so we are very sure that this year, the admission will not run over. The admissions will be exactly what each school should have.”

The GES thus does not expect any instances of preference placement to occur with the oncoming admissions.

“The word protocol is to be avoided. We want to avoid the word protocol. The Minister for Education has already sounded that warning that this year we don't expect anybody to pass through any backdoor. Even if you pass through a backdoor, the back door will be locked on you,” Rev Bettey said.


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

"Two men looked out from prison bars. One saw mud the other saw the stars"
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
