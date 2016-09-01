The flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has defended recent promises he’s made on the campaign trail, arguing that they are geared towards the inclusion of citizens in the nation’s development.

Nana Addo followed up his widely contended promise to establish a factory in every district in the country if he is elected as president, with another promise to establish a dam in every village in the Northern Region.

The promises earned the scorn of many pro-government commentators who challenged their feasibility and dismissed them as mere propaganda to get the support of voters ahead of the polls.

However, Nana Addo, addressing a rally in the Bunkpurugu constituency in the Northern Region, insisted that the promises had been made with the interests of Ghanaians in mind.

He added that building factories across the country and dams in the villages would allow the people living in the rural areas to contribute more towards the country’s development.

“We're going to build our country from the bottom up. That is why we're talking one district, one factory, that's why we're talking one village, one dam. We're building Ghana from the bottom up so that we can get everybody involved,” Nana Addo said.

This will be the third time the NPP flagbearer is bidding to become president, losing narrowly in 2008 and in 2012, the results of which his party contested at the Supreme Court.

Nana Addo urged Ghanaians to ignore his past failures and vote massively for him in December’s elections

“I have tried once to open the door of Ghana, it didn't open. I've tried a second a second time to open the door of Ghana it didn't open. I'm making a third effort to open the door of Ghana this time,” he said

“I want your support so we can go into the Jubilee House and begin to rebuild our country and bring prosperity to all parts of Ghana.”

Nana Addo reiterated his stance that the mismanagement by the current Mahama administration had resulted in the country's economic woes.

He. called for a change in leadership to ensure a turnaround in the country's economic fortunes.

“Ghana is not a poor country, we're not a poor people, it is poor government that has brought us where we are.”

By: Edwin Kwakofi/ citifmonline.com/Ghana