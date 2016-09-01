Kwashieman Area CACI GWF supports Weija Leprosarium

Rev Samuel Mensah, Head Pastor, Kwashieman Area of Christ Apostolic Church

The Kwashieman Area of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has donated assorted items worth GHC4,000 to inmates of the Weija Leprosarium in Accra.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, assorted soft drinks, filtered water, toiletries, and used cloths, among others.

Fulfilling scripture

Speaking to the media, Rev Samuel Mensah, Area Head Pastor for Kwashieman, said the donation was in fulfilment of a passage in the scripture that encouraged Christians to help the needy and the underprivileged in society.

According to him, the donation would enable the inmates of the leprosarium to feel a part of society and experience love.

“As Christians, we're mandated to help the poor and needy in society in order to fulfil the scripture, It is against this backdrop that the Good Women Fellowship of Kwashieman Area of CACI is presenting a token as its social and moral contribution to inmates of Weija Leprosarium,” he added.

Rev. Mensah gave the assurance that the church would be committed to its social responsibility in helping the needy in the society.

The presentation formed part of the church's support for the needy and the underprivileged in society, and also climax the health walk organized for all women in the church.

Call for Peace ahead of elections

Rev Mensah explained that on the part of CACI in preaching peace ahead of the 2016 December elections, members have been tasked to spread the need for maintaining peace in the country.

“As an institution, we have made our members aware that as one body in Christ, we don't belong to party A or B, the party we belong to is democracy. Hence, lots of teachings and announcement are being made to ensure a peaceful election”, he added.

He, however, urged all Christians to fervently pray to God for a peaceful election devoid of political or social mayhem for Ghana to continue to enjoy peace and stability.