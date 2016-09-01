“We have an expression in Akan, and I'm sure it's the same in Dagbani, which says that you go to two markets before you can tell which is the better one. I have come to appeal to you and the people of Savelugu that, in this 7th election this year, try the NPP market. I have no doubt that when you try the NPP market, it will be much superior to the NDC market.”

These were the words of the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, when he paid a courtesy call on the Yoo Na, Abukari Mahama VII, Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area.

Nana Akufo-Addo's appeal to the Yoo Na, and the people of Savelugu, comes on the heel of the NPP having never won an election in the Savelugu constituency, since the onset of multiparty democracy in the 4th Republic.

The NPP, he noted, however, has made significant gains in the constituency, evident in the NDC's margin of victory over the NPP, reducing from 10,392 votes in 2004, to 3,863 votes in 2012.

Citing many reasons why the Chiefs and people of Savelugu should, in the December 2016 election, “try the NPP market”, the NPP flagbearer indicated that all the most important initiatives for the welfare of Ghanaians, in recent times, have been initiated by the NPP.

“It was under the leadership of President Kufuor that we got the National Health Insurance Scheme, the School Feeding Programme, the Free Maternal Care, the Capitation Grant, the National Youth Employment Programme, Metro Mass Transit, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), MASLOC, amongst others. There is not one initiative that is associated with the name of the NDC,” he said.

As a result of the poor performance of the Mahama government, over the last 8 years, Nana Akufo-Addo explained that “there is a strong chorus going through Ghana for the NPP to return to office.

“I have come to appeal to you and through you to the people of Savelugu to join this chorus for change, so that, for the first time, Savelugu will elect an NPP parliamentary candidate in the form of Mohammed Abdul Sammed Gunu, and give victory in the presidential contest for me, the NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo also assured the Yoo Na that the NPP “will do everything possible to assist in the process of reconciliation in Dagbon, as well as the peace and security of the Dagbon people.”

The Yoo Na, Abukari Mahama VII, on his part thanked the NPP flagbearer for his visit to his palace. He assured Nana Akufo-Addo that, contrary to speculations, his palace was open to him at anytime, as he has no preference for a particular political party.

“All I am concerned about is the welfare of my people, as well as the peace and unity of Ghana. We pray that these elections come of peacefully, as they always have. It is God who determines who the President of Ghana will be. We will pray for God's guidance and wisdom for you throughout the course of the electioneering period,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo was accompanied to the Yoo Na's palace by his running mate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, and his regional executives; Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul; Campaign Chairperson of the NPP's Trade and Industry Sector Committee, Alan Kyerematen; NPP National Women's Organiser, Otiko Afisa Djaba; former Minister of Trade and Industry under President Kufuor, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; former Northern Regional Minister, Prince Imoro Andani; Member of Parliament for Mampong, Hon. Francis Addai Nimo; Spokesperson to Nana Akufo-Addo, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; Campaign Aides, Iddrisu Musah 'Superior', Fatimatu Abubakar, and Na Paga Sulemana Tia, amongst others.