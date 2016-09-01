The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) says members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the penchant for abusing provisions of the constitution.

John Asiedu Nketia said a typical example of this abuse is a motion brought by the Minority to have President John Mahama investigated over a Ford Expedition saga.

Mr Nketia, popularly referred to as General Mosquito says the democratic credentials of the nation has been tainted by this attitude of the NPP.

“Democracy should be played with responsibilities and one should be held accountable for their conduct in accordance with the rules of the game,” he told Joy News’ Elton Brobbey in Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho on Thursday thrashed a motion filed by Minority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu seeking a bipartisan investigation into a Ford Expedition vehicle gifted President Mahama by a Burkinabe contractor Oumarou Djibril Kanazoe.

Related Article: Minority’s move to investigate Mahama Ford gate shot down

The issue came to public attention following findings of an investigation undertaken by Joy News’ Manasseh Awuni Azure which revealed the President received the estimated $100,000 vehicle when he was a Vice President in 2012.

Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho

Though government admitted the President received the vehicle it says it has been added to the fleet of cars at the presidency.

Related Article: Burkinabe contractor offers controversial gift to Prez Maham

The Speaker referenced the Constitution in Articles 286 and 287 which details cases that amount to conflict of interest and the powers of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to undertake such investigations.

He says it would amount to duplication of responsibilities should Parliament venture into an investigation of the issue especially when CHRAJ was half-way through its process.

“I am therefore unable to admit this motion. I hereby direct the clerk to return the motion to the member whose name it stands in line with Standing Order 79(4),” Mr Adjaho said.

The minority has replied to the Speaker’s decision to shoot down the motion saying it is “whimsical and capricious.”

Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

At a news conference Mr Mensah-Bonsu, it is disappointing that the Speaker used lame reasons to deny the country genuine investigation into the issue.

Related Article: Ford probe saga: Speaker's ruling whimsical- Minority

The NDC has lauded the Speaker's decision to throw out the motion.

Mr Nketia said what happened in the House as a victory for the “rule of law” and not to the NDC, adding, “I am happy the Speaker did that because the matter has been raised at the appropriate forums so it is totally unnecessary for what the NPP is calling for to be done.”

He cited a case in which the NPP demanded validation of the voters register – a decision he said was refuted by the Supreme Court (SC).

Mr Nketia said it was about time the nation considers sanctioning persons who disobey Parliamentary and Court procedures.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]