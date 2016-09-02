“The UK is concerned by the current political crisis in Gabon arising from Saturday’s disputed presidential election, and by the violence that has occurred since the results were announced.

The UK calls on all parties to act responsibly and with restraint, and to resolve the current dispute through the proper legal channels. We urge all sides to respect democratic norms and practices, but note that the government has a particular responsibility to ensure transparency. It is vital that all parties uphold Gabon’s reputation for stability and ensure a peaceful resolution to the current crisis.”