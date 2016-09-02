Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 2 September 2016 00:03 CET

Statement by Brian Olley, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Gabon

By British High Commission - Yaounde

“The UK is concerned by the current political crisis in Gabon arising from Saturday’s disputed presidential election, and by the violence that has occurred since the results were announced.

The UK calls on all parties to act responsibly and with restraint, and to resolve the current dispute through the proper legal channels. We urge all sides to respect democratic norms and practices, but note that the government has a particular responsibility to ensure transparency. It is vital that all parties uphold Gabon’s reputation for stability and ensure a peaceful resolution to the current crisis.”

The one who hates his or her rebuker when the one is going or doing wrong is not a wise person.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
