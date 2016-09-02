Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Kenya | 2 September 2016 00:03 CET

UK – Kenya seal new Defence Co-operation Agreement

By British High Commission Nairobi

The UK and Kenya today finalised a new Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) to cement the longstanding military partnership between the two nations.

The new agreement, now ratified by both the UK and Kenyan Parliaments, will allow for the continuation of British military training in Kenya currently worth Ksh 7.5 billion per year to the Kenyan economy. It will also trigger an enhanced programme of co-operation between the two nations’ armed forces.

Speaking following the passage of the document through the Kenyan Parliament, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Mr. Nic Hailey said:

“I welcome the decision of the Kenyan Parliament to ratify the new Defence Co-operation Agreement.

The UK is Kenya’s longest-standing defence and security partner, and both countries want to see the relationship continue and grow. This new agreement is based on respect for each others’ sovereignty, and provides a legal basis for our military co-operation in line with the requirements of the Kenyan Constitution.

It will allow us to increase significantly our military engagement with Kenya, enhancing the defence capability of both nations and contributing to Kenyan and wider regional security.”

