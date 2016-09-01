Founder Of African Achievers Awards Join Other Great Africans To Celebrate Dr Mathew Phosa, South African Icon

Founder and Principal Partner of African Achievers Awards, Barr. Rex Idaminabo has commended the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Awards Winner, Dr. Mathew Phosa for his continuous contributions towards leadership and mentorship across Africa.

In a special message to him on his Birthday, Barr. Rex shared in the words of Late Nelson Mandela “There is a universal respect and even admiration for those who are humble and simple by nature, and who have absolute confidence in all human beings irrespective of their social status”. “This is how I describe a Leader and Mentor, Dr Mathew Phosa. Today I celebrate you because, you have been an impact to young people and support to African women irrespective of their culture and tribe. You are a true African Hero. I wish you God's Blessings Always. Happy birthday Leader"

Dr. Mathew Phosa, a Businessman who is a great South African icon was also the former national treasurer of the ruling ANC and an anti-apartheid activist.

HE also served as a personal lawyer to former President Nelson Mandela and has since 1999 Phosa served as a business consultant for various local and international businesses. In addition, Phosa currently holds chairman, vice-chairman or board member positions at more than ten prominent South African institutions and companies, including the University of South Africa, Afrikaanse Handelsinstituut, Special Olympics South Africa, Value Logistics, EOH (Pty) Ltd, SA Golden Leaf and Hans Merensky Holdings.

This year he was awarded the 2016 Excellence in Leadership and Lifetime Achievement Awards in Abuja, Nigeria by the Forbes rate African Achievers Awards, Africa’s top most award for great Achievers and organisations.





