Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson on Outbreaks of Violence in Gabon

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (1 September) on the outbreaks of violence in Gabon:

We strongly condemn last night’s violent clashes in Libreville, which resulted in fatalities and injuries, following the announcement of the presidential election at the weekend.

Along with the EU election observer mission, we call for a transparent and verifiable evaluation of the election results.

Above all, we call on the government and the opposition to exercise restraint and to do everything in their power to prevent further violence. Both sides must work together with all due resolve to preserve peace in the country. A swift return to genuine political dialogue is decisive and in the interests of all people in Gabon, as well as crucial for democracy in the country.