Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 2 September 2016 00:03 CET

Africa Regional Media Hub | Concern Regarding Election in Gabon

By U.S. Department of State

The United States is deeply concerned regarding unfolding events in Gabon. We take note of the results released by the electoral commission and urge all sides to temper their rhetoric and encourage their supporters to remain calm. We also urge all security forces to act with both restraint and respect for the human rights of all Gabonese citizens.

Elections must credibly reflect the will of the people. We call on the Gabonese Government to release results for each individual polling station. This will help give the people of Gabon, as well as the international community, confidence the announced vote tallies are accurate. Anyone seeking to challenge the results must do so peacefully and in accordance with Gabon’s legal justice system.

Gabon is at a critical juncture. This is the time for all leaders there to act in a way that safeguards those who live in Gabon. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

Africa

Africa has 54 countries to create global elite and build our own vision. Stop depending the west
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img