Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 2 September 2016 00:03 CET

Post-election development in Zambia

By EU External Action

The EU is closely following post-election developments and notes rising tension and incidents of violence.

All stakeholders, in particular the two main political parties, should engage in dialogue and reconciliation and await calmly the outcome of the complaints and appeals process.

Independent media is a key element of one any democratic and pluralistic society. The recent suspension of several media organisations - Muvi TV, Komboni Radio and Itezhi Tezhi Radio- by the Independent Broadcasting Authority runs counter to this. The lifting of the suspension for Itezhi Tezhi Radio should lead to further positive developments in this regard.

The EU remains committed to Zambia's democratic, economic and social development. The upcoming recommendations of the EU Electoral Observation Mission, which will stay in Zambia until the completion of the electoral process, are part of this engagement.

Africa

Only few people recognize the magic of smiling, if no one smiles at me, I smile to myself - Clifford Owusu-Gyamfi, The Magic of Smiling (pocket edition), p.,26
By: Pastor Clifford Owus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img