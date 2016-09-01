Prof. Martey Must Expose Bribe Giver- Ex-Chief

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

The Ex-Nyimfahen of the Mfantseman Council in the Ashanti Region, Nana Nanabanyin Ninsin-Imbeah II, has called upon the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, to come out with the details and particulars of whoever attempted to “bribe” him to make his point.

The outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church has alleged that some politicians tried bribing him with $100,000 and other mouth-watering incentives, including a house and a four wheel drive vehicle to gag him.

But the ex-Chief said the disclosure would have no impact if the Man of God refuses to name the said politicians to provoke the necessary investigations into the matter. “How can he (the said politician) be shamed if he is not named?” the Minister of God was queried.

Nana Nanabayin said refusing to declare the identity of the bribe giver was as good as keeping mute and keeping it to himself if he was not ready to divulge such vital information.

“You don't go about claiming you have a baby with a woman when you are not ready to mention the name of your baby's mother,” the ex-chief said, and advised the clergyman to disclose the name(s) of the person(s) who made the offer to him, if only he is being sincere and not dishonest.

Nana Ninsin-Imbeah II noted that the issues raised by Rt. Rev. Prof. Martey are very serious, and called on the leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), the Catholic Bishops Conference, and other identified Christian Groups to confer with him (Prof. Martey), and help him to expose the person(s) who made this very corrupt and dangerous offer to corrupt Rev. Prof. Martey.

He admonished the frank Minister of God not to have talked at all if he was afraid, and said once he opened his mouth, he must be ready to defend any declaration made therein.

Nana Ninsin-Imbeah II, who is a staunch Wesleyan of the Wesley Methodist Church at Adum in Kumasi, reminded Rt. Rev Prof. Martey about what he (Nanabanyin), described as a cardinal posture that “If you fear, do not talk, and if you talk, do not fear,” which must be adopted by all principled, honest, sincere and very upright persons.