NDC One Million Ashanti Votes In Jeopardy

– Leading Figure Calls For Quick Solution To Iimpasse

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The dream of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hit one million votes in the Ashanti Region will be a mirage, unless party authorities move quickly to deal with the various misunderstandings and push executives to concentrate on their core duties, a leading member of the party, Alhaji Alhassan Tapsoba, has advised.

The former Deputy Coordinator of GYEEDA says as it stands now, the party hierarchy in the region is in total disarray, and the earlier the leadership intervened to deal with matters, the better it would be for the fortunes of the party, going into the December 7 elections.

Alhaji Tapsoba, who led the party’s electoral taskforce and was also responsible for grassroots mobilisation in the 2008 general elections, lamented that the long standing feuds and rancour amongst some regional and constituency executives could seriously affect the party’s chances of winning the targeted one million votes.

Sharing his frustrations in an interview with The Chronicle following the recent feud between the Regional Communication Department and Secretary of the party, the former GYEEDA boss pointed out that there was too much power play and greediness amongst some elected executives, both at regional and constituency levels, and that until top hierarchy of the party calls them to order, the NDC should forget about winning massive votes in the region.

The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling party is in disarray, following collision between its communicators and the Regional Secretary, who has come under a barrage of criticism for failing to execute his duty, as expected of him.

On Monday, a member of the communication team, Godwin Bobobi, accused the leadership in the region of neglecting their duties and resorting to chasing women and drinking expensive wines.

The Regional Communications Officer, Samed Akalilu, who supported the assertion, singled out the Regional Secretary, Mr. Raymond Tandoh, calling him a ‘skilfully incompetent Party Regional Secretary’.

But, according to Alhaji Tapsoba, the recent media war was a by-product of years of lingering tension amongst the executives. According to him, the situation could go out of control if both national and regional executives do not sit up.

He further cited some constituencies like Bosomtwe, Oforikrom, Tepa, amongst others, where there are serious misunderstandings between candidates and their executives.

“I am appealing to party executives to sit up, otherwise the consequences could be suicidal. Some executives have become too arrogant and greedy,” he ranted.