From Michael Boateng, Chiraa

The Sunyani Diocesan Chairman of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, Brother Ernest Osei Baffour, has condemned the practice by some politicians who influence the youth with money to perpetuate electoral violence, saying, “Election is not do or die affair.”

He has, therefore, entreated the youth to resist all attempts by any politician to use them to foment trouble in this year's electioneering period.

Brother Osei Baffour was speaking at the 2016 Sunyani Diocesan Prayer Conference of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), which was held at Chiraa in the Sunyani West District.

The four-day programme was attended by over 400 members of the fellowship in the diocese. Brother Osei Baffour admonished the youth to be bold and say no to any person or group of persons who would want to lure them to commit acts of lawlessness.

He said the youth must rather conduct themselves in a peaceful and responsible manner, and shun all acts that could plunge this country into chaos.

The Diocesan MYF Chairman also appealed to members of the fellowship to uphold the Methodist heritage at all times, and attach maximum importance to Bible studies and constant prayer.

The Superintendent Minister of the Chiraa Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana, Very Rev. James K. Apraku, entreated Christians to be watchful and awake, in order not to be deceived by false prophets, who are out there to make money at the expense of people's ignorance.

The Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Justice Samuel Adjei, expressed grave concern about the upsurge of social vices such as cybercrime and armed robbery in recent times, saying, “it is regrettable that most of the perpetrators of these crimes are the youth.”

He also added his voice to calls for peaceful co-existence in the country, irrespective of the varied political, religious and ethnic differences of the citizenry. Special prayers were said for peaceful elections this year.