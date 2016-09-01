The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he is committed to fulfilling every promise he has made to Ghanaians, disputing claims to the contrary.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is not that individual who would make a promise to the “Ghanaian people” and turn his back on them.

“I have been hearing about the promises I am making. If God willing I win the election in December the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which has collapsed, I am going to revive it,” he told supporters of the NPP at the Segele School Park in the Northern Region.

The NPP leader has come under criticism for promises made to Ghanaians on his campaign tour ahead of the December polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to revive the NHIS which he says “has collapsed”, to restore both teacher and nursing training allowances which government has cancelled, to build one factory in every district in the country and to build one dam in every village in the Northern Region.

Functionaries of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) have described these promises as mere promises made to induce Ghanaians to vote for the NPP.

NDC 2016 Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams, says the NPP is on a “promise spree” making promises they would be unable to keep.

But Mr Akufo-Addo says he will neither be intimidated nor be moved by criticisms from the NDC.

“I am going to fulfill each and every one of my promises,” he said, adding, “I am not going to tell the Ghanaian people that I am going to do something and fail to do it.”

Former Trade Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor government, Alan Kyeremanteng says the NDC cannot compare its achievement over the last eight years to that of the NPP.

“If the NDC wants to compare their record on infrastructure with the record of the NPP, I tell you there will not be any challenger,” he said.

He told party supporters the NPP has what it takes to ensure quality education and an improved living standard for Ghanaians adding he had no doubt the NDC is incompetent at solving the many economic challenges it has plunged the nation into.

“If the NDC could provide jobs for the youth they could have done so over the last eight years,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]