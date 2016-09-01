C.I regulating December 7 elections matures today

The Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 94, which will regulate the December polls, has matured into law.

This is because, the 21-day period for which the law matures is today [Wednesday] September 1. The document seeking legal backing was laid before Parliament some weeks ago.

In a Citi News Interview, the Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, O.B. Amoah, called on the Electoral Commission and political parties to educate their members on the C.I to ensure an incident free election.

“The regulations on elections for 2016 C.I. 94 was laid in Parliament and by virtue of our constitution, article 11(7), it's supposed to travel 21 sitting days unless two-thirds of members call for the annulment. As we speak, today is the 21st sitting day so all things being equal, the regulations for the elections should come into force today. And those regulations have one election for this year. It's been divided into various provisions before, during and after the poll. Thankfully, for his year, we've made sure that they've exhibited all the forms and documents they will use for the election as part of the schedule. So if it’s writ of election, statement of poll, or so called manual verification, all those have been exhibited and then we are hoping that by the close of sitting today, it would have entered into force to be used for the election.”

He said “the most important thing is for the general public to be educated about the regulations, it's very necessary. And for the EC to train its officials to also know about the regulations.”

“And for the parties to also train their agents so that at least the major stakeholders would know what is in the regulations and how to implement it before, during and after the election,” he added.

Parliament rejects November 7 election day

Parliament in July failed to get the two-thirds majority of the House to enable the Electoral Commission to hold the 2016 election on the first Monday of November in any election year.

Out of the 275 members of parliament, 125 Members of the Parliament voted for the November 7 date, whiles 95 voted against it, with 45 being absent from the House.

The Electoral Commission following several recommendations decided to hold the 2016 election on November 7 to allow for adequate time for transition in government.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana

