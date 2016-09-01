Speaker Dismisses Minority's Impeachment Moves

The Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has dismissed a motion by the Minority members of the House calling for the establishment of a bi-partisan committee to investigate President John Mahama for receiving a ford vehicle gift from a Burkinabe Contractor.

In his address to the House Thursday, the Speaker said he was forced to reject the motion because CHRAJ is the only mandated body to investigate matters of conflict of interest.

" As a Speaker i am firmly convinced CHRAJ is the only mandated body to probe this case".

Over 100 members of the minority reportedly signed the petition demanding the speaker to recall the House over the ford gift.

The majority leader Alban Bagbin had earlier said the recall was needless and a waste of public resources.

Parliament has therefore returned to recess.

Background

Earlier this year, investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni reported that Mr. Kanozoe dashed Mahama a ford expedition with engine number E173A1905101 and Chassis number 1FMJUIJ58aEB748 in 2012 and was that same year awarded two contracts, which include the fencing of the Ghana Embassy Wall in Burkina Faso at a cost of $650,000 and also the construction of part of the Eastern Corridor Road Project.

Following this report, the minority led by their leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu filed a motion, calling for a bi-partisan committee to probe the controversial ford gift given to the president. Already, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is investigating the matter after a petition to that effect.

The speaker of parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho recalled members of the House based on the minority’s petition.