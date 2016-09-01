The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho has dismissed the motion filed by the Minority calling for investigations into President's John Mahama's Ford gift saga.

Mr. Doe Adjaho directed the Minority New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of the house to pursue the case at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ).

According to the Speaker, various legal and constitutional provisions indicate that the body mandated to deal with such issues is the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ).

“Ordinarily, having regard to standing order 79(4), I would have returned the motion to the member in whose name it stands as being inadmissible. But the motion was tied contemporaneously to the request for the recall of the house under standing order 38(1) which derives from article 123 of the constitution and therefore leaves me with no discretion in recalling the house. Standing order 79(4) also provides as follows: Every notice shall be submitted to Mr. Speaker who shall direct that it be printed in its original terms or with such amendments as he shall direct or that it be returned to the member submitting it as being inadmissible.”

“I am therefore unable to admit this motion. I hereby direct the clerk to return the motion to the member in whose name it stands in line with standing order 79 (4).”

Members of Parliament convened today [Thursday], for a sitting after an early recall from their recess by the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho.

The reasons for the recall were unclear, though on Citi FM's News Analysis programme, The Big Issue on August 27, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ayawaso West Wogon, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, revealed that MPs were being recalled to consider the Minority's motion for investigations into President Mahama's Ford gift saga.

Doe Adjaho also adjourned sitting sine die.

“Since this is the matter that has brought us here, I adjourned the House sine die.”