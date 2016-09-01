Minority's move to investigate Mahama Ford gate shot down

Steps taken by the Minority in Parliament to cause a Parliamentary probe into a controversial gift to the President have been truncated.

Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, single-handedly shot down the Minority’s motion which occasioned a recall of Parliament.

Mr Adjaho exercising his powers rejected the motion and ordered the Clerk of Parliament to return the motion to the Member of Parliament (MP) who filed it.

Mr. Doe Adjaho cited constitutional provisions and Supreme Court decision, contending that the matter was already being investigated by another constitutional body.

Background

The Minority in Parliament brought a motion seeking a Parliamentary probe into the controversial ford gift given to the president by a Burkinabe contractor.

The Minority, among other things, wanted Parliament to find out if the president by his acceptance of the Ford breached any part of the constitution and whether it infringed the president's own code of conduct.

The motion was signed by the minority members and that led to the recall of members who had been on recess.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Malik Abass Daabu (Twitter @MalikDaabu)