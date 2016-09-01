A former Public Relation Officer of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Dr. Emmanuel Osei Akyeampong, has disclosed that the immediate past moderator of the church, Rev Professor, Emmanuel Martey was all joy when he received a whopping $100,000.00 bribe from a leading opposition party in 2013.

He thus indicated that earlier assertions by Prof Martey that he rejected the said amount were untrue.

Prof. Martey at a news conference Tuesday August 30, revealed that some politicians attempted gagging him by offering him a US$100,000.00 bribe including a house and vehicle, but he refused to accept them.

“They have tried all means to muzzle me but they couldn’t and I tell you they can’t,” he told journalists.

But Speaking Thursday on Class FM, Dr. Osei said Prof Martey received and “counted his money with excitement” as he [Dr. Osei] also counted his amidst unwillingness to take the money.

Earlier, Dr. Osei had disclosed that “On July 28, 2013, around 8:15pm, he (Prof Martey) invited me to the office of one of the leading opposition parties, not the party of the government. When I got there he had received the $100,000 and a V8 he claimed to have rejected. And he gave me $50,000. I am speaking on authority that he received the money.”

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Church has in a statement called on the general public to dismiss anything Dr. Osei says, claiming that he is speaking out of hate for the church following the termination of his appointment over a case of misrepresentation.