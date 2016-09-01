Our Educational System Is Problematic - Obuasi MCE

Mr. Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi who is also the Obuasi East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate has blamed the high rate of joblessness among Tertiary graduates on the choice of Courses they do in school.

He made this known when he was advising students who participated in the Municipal Chief Executive’s free 3 weeks’ vacation classes at the Christ the King Catholic Senior High School in Obuasi yesterday.

“There is a problem with our educational system and the only way we can change it is that you people in Senior High School should make conscious efforts not repeat or follow the same steps some young people like you did and later come join what some people call Unemployed graduates association”, he stressed.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, most private Universities in the country are not helping to boost the industrial dream the country is planning to build but rather offering programs in Marketing and Human Resource Management to innocent students which render most of them unemployed after school.

“Now listen, we have over 68 private Universities and almost 70 percent of them are into Marketing and Human Resource Management programmes; in a country where are planning to go industrial; what are we marketing that we need more marketers for?

Create Employable Courses.

Mr. Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi advised Tertiary institutions to offer employable programs in the sciences and industrial sector that will enrich students to come and open jobs to also employ people at home and went on to call on the students to fight the fear of Science and Mathematics and read programmes around that in the Tertiary.

He asked the students to limit their interest in the social sciences and do more of Science and Mathematics which is a ladder for job creation.

“Now that you have the chance to change your destiny, do it early so you don’t come and join the unemployed graduates train, make sure you do programs that will create jobs for you”, he concluded.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the past 3years organizes free vacation classes for all students in the Obuasi Municipality as his quota in making sure the Senior High School system gets to the same successful peak as the Junior High School system.