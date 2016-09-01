Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Health | 1 September 2016

Ernest Opuni Undergoes Successful Hole In Heart Surgery

By Prince Akpah

With funds of $8,000 donated earlier this year by Ghanaian and Dutch side FC Twente Footballer, Shadrach Eghan, Ernest Opuni a 2 year old Hole in Heart patient has successfully undergone surgery at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Surgery which was led by Dr. Lawrence Serebour, Director of the National Cardiothoracic Center on 31st August, 2016 has been confirmed by doctors will help improve the life of little Ernest.

Benson Owusu, President of Quik Medical Consult, the NGO which led the fundraising extended their appreciation to Shadrach Eghan for stepping in to save the life of the child and also requested from other individuals and corporate institutions to come on board to support the BAIL OUT THE CHILD project which seeks to raise funds to support needy children undergo surgeries, enroll them onto the NHIS as well as pay their hospital bills if their parents cannot afford.

So far, 3 children have undergone successful surgeries costing $17,100 raised through the BAIL OUT THE CHILD PROJECT.

Quik Medical Consult is a non-governmental organization made up of young Ghanaian medical practitioners from various hospitals in Ghana. It has over the years organized free health screening and health education for various rural communities in Ghana in the country. Persons who wish to donate to Quik Medical Consult’s Bail Out A Child project” can contact (+233)247586344 or (+233)207544828.

