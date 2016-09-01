Minister Steps Into Killer Fees



The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered nursing training institutions in the country that have charged unauthorised fees for the 2016/2017 academic year to refund the moneys to students immediately.

The Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, addressing a press conference on the concerns raised about killer fees being charged newly admitted nursing students, mentioned that the practice where heads of health training institutions charge arbitrary fees is a matter of gross concern that if care is not taken could cripple the very reason for establishing the schools.

The minister stated that the students are not expected to pay more than GH¢2,000, including feeding.

However, some of the schools are charging in the range of about GH¢4,000, with students crying against the killer fees.

Describing the depth of the issue to journalists, Mr Segbefia indicated that the practice had escalated to the extent that some schools are charging extra items such as cement, electronic system and stationary fees as additional levies.

“We have also learnt that some Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) schools are charging an extra amount of GH¢500 as logistic support which is unacceptable.

We ask that such moneys should be refunded to the students with immediate effect,” he said.

Suspension

The minister also announced the suspension of three heads of schools for further investigations.

“Mampong Nursing and Midwifery College, Cape Coast Nursing Midwifery Training College and the School Dispensary Optics, Oyoko, has been asked to step aside as we go through the investigation process,” he said.

Meanwhile, their assistants are to act in their position.

The minister also dissolved the board of the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery College because it had served its four-year mandated term, adding that a new board will be reconstituted in due course.

“I want to state clearly that the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery College is a fully-fledged Ministry of Health Institution… henceforth, the authorities of the school should abide by all laid down rules and regulation of the ministry,” he urged.

Approved Fees

The sector minister indicated that the approved fees for the 2016/2017 academic year is GH¢1,400, however, only schools that opted for the cafeteria services can charge additional GH¢600 for feeding as agreed by the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI).

“Only the approved fees from the ministry as agreed on with COHHETI should be charged,” he cautioned.

He said fees for additional items such as feeding, books, accommodation, uniforms, sport kits and the likes should be considered as optional and should not be made compulsory for students.

Mr Segbefia stated that where there is the need for additional fees as indicated above, approval should be sought from the Health Training Institutions Secretariat of the Ministry of Health before students are levied.

“It is the hope of the ministry that all institutions would adhere to the directives above to ensure coherence and uniformity in the fees charged by health training institutions,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri