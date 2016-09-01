Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 1 September 2016 12:36 CET

Letter with hand-drawn map instead of an address makes it to its destination

By Mirror.co.uk

A letter which had no address and simple a hand-drawn map and a mysterious message somehow managed to make it to its destination.

When Rebecca Cathrine Kaadu Ostenfeld received a letter at her home in Búðardalur, Iceland, she couldn't believe it.

The sender had given no name and no address.
Instead, there was a hand-drawn map and a note: "Country: Iceland. City: Búðardalur.

"Name: A horse farm with an Icelandic/Danish couple and three kids and a lot of sheep!"

Postal workers were also told: "The Danish woman works in a supermarket in Búðardalur."

Postboxes on a country road in Iceland
It has emerged that the letter was sent by a tourist who was in Reykjavík at the time.

They had stayed as a guest at the farm, but could not remember the address.

