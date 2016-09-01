The Police administration has promoted five of officers who were instrumental in the arrest of two police officers who escaped from detention.

The two, were being transported to Koforidua some weeks ago after being accused of attempting to rob a GCB bullion van.

Their escape led to violent riots in Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains district by residents who accused the police of being complicit in their escape.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Cephas Arthur told Citi News the promotions will go a long way in encouraging others personnel to uphold high the tenets of the service.

“The five persons; four in the arrest and one who was escorting the bullion van have all been promoted to the next rank. The one who was escorting the bullion van who was a constable close to lance corporal has been jumped to the rank of corporal.”

He said the sergeant who was the leader of the patrol team that arrested their own, has been promoted to inspector.

“The rest are all constables who have also been promoted to lance corporal,” he added.

GCB Bullion van 'police robbers' remanded

An Accra magistrate court last week remanded the two police men alleged to have attempted to rob an Nkawkaw GCB bullion van, leading to the death of the van driver.

The two, Corporal Elvis Mensah and Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, and murder.

Their attempted robbery led to the death of the driver, David Kofi Sarpong, aged 52, after a heated exchange of gunfire between the police officer in the van and the suspects.

The two were arrested following the incident, but they subsequently escaped.

The escape of the two led to clashes between the police and angry residents in the Afram Plains district, who alleged that the Police allowed the suspects to escape.

Afram Plain protests

The initial escape led to protests in Donkorkrom, Maame Krobo and Tease with the protesters vandalizing the police station and some properties.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin