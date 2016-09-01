Bawku Naba Denies Endorsing Mahama

The paramount chief of Bawku, Naba Asigiri Azoka Abugrago II, has described as false reports indicating that he had endorsed the candidature of President John Mahama as Ghanaians gear up for this year's elections.

According to him, reports which emanated in the aftermath of the visit of President Mahama to his palace earlier this month that he had declared his support for the president are not true.

The Bawku Naba explained that when President Mahama visited him, “I was in possession of a white handkerchief. The journalists present suggested that that was an endorsement of President Mahama. It is not true.”

Naba Asigiri Azoka Abugrago II, without hesitation, indicated, “This is the proper endorsement I want to make. God willing this year, you will get what you want and become the President of Ghana,” (referring to the New Patriotic Party standard bearer, Nana Akufo-Addo).

The paramount chief made this remark on Monday, August 29, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of the former's tour of the Upper East Region.

Garu Chief

Whilst in the Bawku area, Nana Akufo-Addo also received an overwhelming support from the chief of Garu, Naba Asuguru Akuntam Wini.

According to the chief, the NPP has a rich history of delivering on its electoral promises, and was therefore, in no doubt that voting for Nana Akufo-Addo would only bring progress and prosperity to his people.

“Our problem in the past bordered on a district. President Kufuor, before the 2000 elections, came here and told us that if he won the election, it would be done. True to his word, the creation of the district was done. When NPP promises you something, it will be done. Thanks to His Excellency, President Kufuor, for giving us the district,” he said.

The chief appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to construct a district hospital at Garu when he wins the election.

Additionally, with the mainstay of the residents of Garu being agriculture, Naba Asuguru Akuntam Wini noted that the desire of farmers at Garu is an all-year-round agriculture. This, he explained, can be achieved by the construction of an irrigation dam at Tamve.

“I listen to the radio all the time and I have heard your campaign promises – '1-District-1-Factory', '1-Village-1-Dam'. These promises have touched my heart. Just as President Kufuor fulfilled his promise to us, please fulfill these promises to us also when you win the election,” he urged the NPP flagbearer.

On the deplorable nature of the roads at Garu, the chief wondered when the much touted Eastern Corridor road construction would reach Garu. He appealed to the NPP flagbearer, “When you win, let that road be your priority. It will help our pregnant women; it will help our people; it will reduce accidents and people will be able to move safely.”

Our Priority Is A Dam

At Tempane, Nana Akufo-Addo visited Kpatia, a village in the constituency, where he called on the family of the late Alhaji Imoro Ayarna, a former minister of state in the First Republic, who passed away last year, to pay his respects.

Appreciative of the NPP flagbearer's gesture to the family, the head, Imoro Ayarna, son of the late statesman, indicated that “there were people who were his sons, and some who knew him, but never came here. We are grateful (for your visit).”