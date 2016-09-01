Anger In Police Over Political Transfers

Tension is brewing in the Ghana Police Service over the transfer and postings of some personnel in recent times.

A total of 844 personnel, made up of 299 SPOS and 545 other ranks, have been affected by the massive postings and transfers, just this year.

The figure stood at 754, but it increased to 844 on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 when 90 additional senior officers were also transferred nationwide.

The Ghana Police Service reportedly expended a whopping GH¢1.5 million on the indiscriminate postings and transfer of the initial 754 personnel.

Tuesday's transfer of the additional 90 senior officers could also cost the Service a staggering amount of GH¢225,000.

The average transfer grant for each senior officer is GH¢2,500 whilst that of the other ranks is pegged at GH¢1,950, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.



Deep-throat sources in the Service allege that the postings and transfers were politically-motivated to advance the cause of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They claimed personnel who are not sympathizers of the NDC government were mostly affected.

According to them, the postings and transfers were strategically made to dampen the spirits of the affected personnel, as the 2016 polls draw closer.



Insiders allege that some top officers, who are close to John Kudalor, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) are behind the postings and transfers.

They, however, did not mention names.



A signal dated December 2, 2015, regarding the suspension of transfers and postings was sent to personnel when Mr. Kudalor assumed office.

“In order not to distort the manpower state of the police ahead of the 2016 elections, postings and transfers had been suspended,” the signal read in part.

The police sources wondered why the Police Service had suddenly breached its own order and transferred 844 personnel a few months to the polls.

DAILY GUIDE's checks indicated that most policemen and women are unhappy with the transfers and postings.

Reports have it that the affected personnel and even those who were spared the exercise are extremely angry.

Some officers, who spoke to the paper, said the current leadership of the Service seems to be overly controlled by the NDC government.

