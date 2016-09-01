Unilever Ghana MD, Maidie Arkutu, receives Feminine Ghana Achievement Award

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, Ms Maidie Arkutu has been honoured by the Business Excellence Magazine.

She was presented with the award for the Most Outstanding Manufacturing Executive - Personal Products at the 2nd Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards 2016.

The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, which took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel recently, identifies exemplary conduct, performance and achievement by women in specified sectors of public governance, professional and business activities or in their contributions to the wellbeing of society.

The awards scheme also aims to identity and publicize these role models whose accomplishments encourage and inspire women in general across the country to similar conduct and behavior in exemplary fashion.

Ms Maidie Arkutu has served as Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Limited since May 1, 2013. She previously served as Marketing Director and Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Under her leadership, Unilever Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last 3 years. Maidie Arkutu has led various innovative activities that has resulted in significant and sustained growth for the business.

Currently, Ms. Arkutu is the Chairman of the executive council of the Executive Women Network, a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations/ institutions and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana.

The network operates with a vision to inspire, empower and support women executives to be successful and influential both at the local and international level. Ms Arkutu is a founding member of this women network along with five other women business executives.

In all, twenty-five Ghanaian women were honoured for their accomplishments in various fields, ranging from entrepreneurship, through managerial excellence to exemplary public service.

