Photos: 2016 GJA Awards -The night journalists glammed and glittered

It was a night that journalist who write and report the news take a back seat to be reported about. Enjoy what the lens of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Photo Journalist of the Year 2014 winner, David Andoh captured.

Ajoa Yeboah-Afari, former President of the GJA



Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Naa Ashokor, A radio presenter and host for the night

Mr Roland Affail Money, President of GJA



Mr. Francis Kokutse (middle) and Mr Kosi Kpodo members of the awards selection committee

L-R Mr. Oko-Nikoi Dzani, CEO of Ideal Financing Company, Dr. Omany Boamah, Minister of Communications and Madam Charlotte Osei

Moesha Boudong, an actress



Justice Mingle, a veteran journalist



Mardy Ohui Ofoe, Founder of the Foundation for Female Photojournalists

Some of the Multimedia award winners, Seth Kwame Boateng (left) Benedict Owusu and Beatrice Adu

Multimedia's Beatrice Adu receiving her Award



Multimedia award winner, Kwame Boateng and Benedict Owusu celebrating their victory

Special Guest for the night, Madam Charlotte Osei walking up to the podium to give her speech

Emmanuel Mensah Ablodo (left) Brong Ahafo GJA Chairman takes the floor

Maxwell Kodekor, Eastern Region Correspondent of Adom FM

Former GJA President, Gifty Afanyi Dadzie and current President, Affail Monney 'digging' it on the floor

Story by Ghana| myjoyonline.com |David Andoh [email protected]