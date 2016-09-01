Photos: 2016 GJA Awards -The night journalists glammed and glittered
It was a night that journalist who write and report the news take a back seat to be reported about. Enjoy what the lens of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Photo Journalist of the Year 2014 winner, David Andoh captured.
Ajoa Yeboah-Afari, former President of the GJA
Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission
Naa Ashokor, A radio presenter and host for the night
Mr Roland Affail Money, President of GJA
Mr. Francis Kokutse (middle) and Mr Kosi Kpodo members of the awards selection committee
L-R Mr. Oko-Nikoi Dzani, CEO of Ideal Financing Company, Dr. Omany Boamah, Minister of Communications and Madam Charlotte Osei
Moesha Boudong, an actress
Justice Mingle, a veteran journalist
Mardy Ohui Ofoe, Founder of the Foundation for Female Photojournalists
Some of the Multimedia award winners, Seth Kwame Boateng (left) Benedict Owusu and Beatrice Adu
Multimedia's Beatrice Adu receiving her Award
Multimedia award winner, Kwame Boateng and Benedict Owusu celebrating their victory
Special Guest for the night, Madam Charlotte Osei walking up to the podium to give her speech
Emmanuel Mensah Ablodo (left) Brong Ahafo GJA Chairman takes the floor
Maxwell Kodekor, Eastern Region Correspondent of Adom FM
Former GJA President, Gifty Afanyi Dadzie and current President, Affail Monney 'digging' it on the floor
Story by Ghana| myjoyonline.com |David Andoh [email protected]