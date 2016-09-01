Winner of Zoomlion Foundation Quiz rewarded with Dubai trip

Zoomlion Foundation in collaboration with Ministry of Education organized a National Quiz Competition in all 10 regions of Ghana for basic schools to help raise the level of environmental sanitation awareness among school children and the general public.

The quiz competition which involved members of Zoomkids Club in basic schools was under the direct supervision of the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) and Club Patrons of selected schools.

The winner of the competition Ms. Mercy Abena Arthur of Nav-West Basic School at Old Sekoin Western Region received a prize for an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

The purpose of the trip is for Mercy to experience firsthand how a clean city looks like to boost her morale to champion environmental cleanliness.

She would be travelling during the school vacation with her Club patron (i.e. volunteer teacher of the Zoomkids Club).

They will visit special areas of environmental education interests.

The second prize of GHâ‚µ7,000 went to Ms. Mary Tee Magdalene Tepuabil from Bolgatanga, Upper East whilst Master Linus Tabari, of Presbyterian SSNIT model primary school from Nator in Upper West whilst took the third prize of GHâ‚µ5,000.

Master Godfred Bediako of Kakumdo M/A Basic School in the Central Region received the fourth prize of GHâ‚µ4,000.

The Executive Chairman of Zoomlion/Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said “as the company celebrates its10th anniversary it is important to engage the school children to be part of this memorable event and to appreciate their contributions towards sanitation improvement”.

Touching on why Zoomlion funded the quiz competition, Mrs. Florence Larbi, Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited explained that the quiz competition will improve on the knowledge of young people on environmental issues. She said Zoomlion has operated the Zoomkids club which is environmental sanitation and health clubs in schools across the country for the past eight years and there is the need to continuously improve on the knowledge of children and youth on environmental sanitation.

An elated Ms. Mercy Arthur who won the competition was grateful to God and the Foundation for organizing the event.

“I feel so excited. Zoomkids Club is the best club every student should join. Not only does it increase your knowledge in personal hygiene, your confidence is boosted as you are not shy to speak to your peers about the need to observe environmental sanitation,” she said.

Mercy hopes to become a doctor in future and said she would not only care for the sick but also take care of the environment.

The Director of SHEP, Mrs. Nana Esi Inkoom said there is the need for more collaboration between Zoomlion and SHEP to bring about improvement in school health and sanitation. She encouraged Zoomlion not to relent in its efforts in supporting the activities of the club.

The various stages of the quiz competition including Northern Sector Zonal competition, Southern Sector Zonal competition, and Semi-final and Final competitions were aired live on Ghana Television. The quiz master, Mr. Afari Yeboah of “What do you know” fame took the contestants through the various exciting moments.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com