Prudential equips students with financial lessons for the future

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has launched innovative lessons to equip senior high school pupils with the skills and knowledge to manage their money now and in the future.

Prudential’s employees volunteered to teach lessons on budgeting, banking, saving and insurance to 140 young women and men.

The lessons, called My Money were facilitated by the children’s charity Plan International Ghana. They were held during a three-day residential summer camp in Winneba.

The lessons are part of the Prudential Scholarship Programme which over five years is enabling 555young people to complete their education in senior high school.

Scholarships have been awarded to 240 young women and 160 young men so far from Accra, Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Tema, Koforidua, Sunyani, Ho, Winneba and Dodowa.

Prudential also operates the Prudential Actuarial Support System in partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University of Cape Coast and the University of Development Studies.

The system provides bursary awards to help high achieving actuarial science students build careers in insurance.

Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, Chief Executive of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, said the exercise demonstrates the bank’s commitment to investing in education in Ghana.

“These lessons are providing vital financial knowledge and skills to young women and menthroughout Ghana and will help them to become financially aware and employable adults. We are delighted that the lessons have been so successful and haveincluded so many young women, who sometimes do not receive a high school education,” he said.

Fadimata Alainchar, Director of Plan International Ghana, said “we are delighted that Prudential has been able to fund these scholarships, which complement our other activities throughout Ghana. The scholarships will really help to equip young people in Ghana with vital skills for today and the future.”

Front row left to right: Osbert Charles Forson, Metropolitan Education Service;Rose Abbiw, Efutu Municipal, Education;FadimataAlainchar, Country Director, Plan International Ghana;Neenyi Ghartey, VII, Paramount Chief of Efutu; Emmanuel Aryee, CEO of Prudential life Insurance Ghana; Ace Majija, CCO at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and Sabastian Azibisa, Plan International Ghana with Scholarship beneficiaries.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com