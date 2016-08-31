Some executives of the Western Regional Journalists Association (GJA), and the entire membership, have dissociated themselves from a statement signed by the Regional Chairman, which accused the National GJA President, of unilaterally awarding Anas Aremeyaw Anas' the Best Journalist Award, at the 21st award ceremony held on Saturday.

The Western Regional Chairman of the GJA, Moses Aklorbortu, together with the Central Regional chairperson, Alice Tettey, among other things, alleged that Anas' name had not come up as one of the persons to be awarded the coveted award, and he had also not put in an entry for the award.

But the Vice Chairman of the GJA in the Western Region, Godwill Arthur-Mensah, in a statement issued today [Wednesday], said the entire association did not sanction the statement co-authored and issued by their Regional Chairman.

The counter statement read; “The members and the rest of the executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Western Region have disassociated themselves from a press statement issued by Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu & Co. regarding the Overall Best Journalist Award presented to investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the 21st GJA Awards last Saturday.”

According to them, “no meeting was held to take a decision on the matter therefore it came as a big surprise that a statement was issued in their name.”

They said throughout the year, the Western Regional Chairman, Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu, had not conveyed a single meeting to deliberate on the matters affecting them. They indicated that although there are issues in the Association that needed attention, they believe it is not appropriate to discuss them in the public.

Justice Dery petitions GJA over Anas' award

Meanwhile, one of the judges implicated in the judicial corruption scandal, Justice Paul Uuter Dery, has petitioned the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), for crowning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas Best journalist of the year.

The GJA last Saturday, decorated Anas with the award and gave him a brand new SUV for his investigative piece on the judiciary which saw about 26 out of 34 of the judges sacked.

Justice Dery, who is currently battling his case in court argued that, giving Anas the award was wrong and rather celebrates 'unethical journalism' because his piece is under contention.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

