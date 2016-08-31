Majority leader Alban Bagbin has dismissed talks of impeaching president Mahama after a sudden recall of parliament to consider a motion asking that the President be investigated for conflict of interest.

He bashed the Minority for hyping up impeachment talks after it triggered a recall of parliament in a petition presented to the Speaker.

Parliament is set for a showdown Thursday when 275 MPs would be summoned to consider a motion to investigate President Mahama after he admitted receiving a luxury vehicle as a gift from a Burkinabe businessman in 2012.

The Minority is now wading into the matter two months after Joy News’ investigative journalist Manasseh Azure broke the story.

After collecting at least a 100 signatures, well beyond the 41 signatures needed to summon MPs back to Parliament, the Minority NPP is set to push for a bi-partisan probe into the saga.

In a preview of a heated debate expected on the floor of parliament Thursday, Alban Bagbin at a news conference Wednesday expressed his disappointment in the Minority and the NPP.

“Nowhere in their motion is there the remotest suggestion of the impeachment of the president,” he said, questioning the motives of his political rivals.

He noted the call for a bi-partisan probe is a needless duplication of efforts because the President is already under investigation by a state anti-graft institution, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

“Why is the Minority asking parliament to investigate a matter which is already being investigated by CHRAJ?” he wondered.

According to him, the motion is nothing more than a desperate attempt to throw dirt at the president as the NDC gears up to fight a crucial general elections in December.

